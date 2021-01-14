JEFFERSON CITY- A local pharmacy owner is frustrated about the "lack of information" being given to pharmacies about the vaccine.
"We're not getting information. We've got pharmacies across the state across Missouri independent pharmacies that are ready and willing to give the vaccine," said Anthony DeShay, owner of Flow's Pharmacy.
He wants people to know his pharmacy isn't turning people away because they don't want to give the vaccine, but because they simply just don't have it.
"I think it's to the point people think that we are in fact, you know, turning them away, because we don't think they fit or they qualify, or because they don't fill in our pharmacy. When the reason is we just simply don't have it," said DeShay.
He's been trying to get in contact with someone higher up to get to the bottom of this.
" I've tried to email and to call. I've tried to go to the top. I've tried to email Parsons about it. Nothing," said DeShay.
The Governor's office gave information on Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday afternoon.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams also issued a statewide health order Thursday regarding the vaccination of individuals in Phase 1A, Phase 1B - Tier 1, and Phase 1B - Tier 2.
The order outlines who can be vaccinated in which phase and those administering the vaccines.
The office said at least 27% of Phase 1A has received the first dose of the vaccine. More than 160,000 individuals have received the initial dose and more than 22,000 have been fully vaccinated with the two-dose series.
Phase 1B - Tier 1, which includes first responders, emergency services/management and those in the public health infrastructure, was activated Thursday, Jan. 14
Phase 1B - Tier 1
First responders include all federal, state and/or local first responders beyond EMS/EMTs in Phase 1A, including law enforcement, fire services, corrections and certain social service agencies.
Emergency services/management includes federal, state or local government employees in emergency management and public works agencies, including city police departments and fire stations and county sheriffs' offices.
Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said his department already started getting the vaccine last Friday. He said he's happy first responders are being prioritized and said this will bring safety to the community.
"We believe having firefighters in the communities vaccinated will be a good thing," Fraizer said. "So we're looking forward to it. We think for the level of protection not only for firefighters, but for citizens we come in contact with."
It also includes private sector resources, such as private security organizations and private emergency medical services providers, and nonprofit organizations designated as partner voluntary agencies.
The public health infrastructure includes administrators and staff at federal, state or local public health agencies and other healthcare workers who "carry out functions necessary to the operation of Missouri's healthcare infrastructures that were not included in Phase 1A."
Phase 1B - Tier 2
Phase 1B - Tier 2 will be activated Jan. 18. This tier includes high risk individuals and anyone over age 65.
High risk individuals include any adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes, and or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
Phase 1B - Tier 3
There is currently no start date for Phase 1B - Tier 3 yet.
The tier will include educators K-12, childcare providers, the communications sector, the dams sector, energy sector, initial food/agriculture sector, government, information technology sector, nuclear reactors/materials/waste sector, transportation sector and waste/wastewater systems sector.
The initial food and agriculture sector includes employees of certain food production and processing facilities, and related operations, which "prioritize mass food production, distribution, transportation and wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold."
The office emphasized anyone who qualifies under Phase 1A is still eligible to receive the vaccine.
Where to receive vaccine if you fall into these Tiers
The Governor's office says anyone in Phase 1B and Phase 1B - Tier 1 should work through their employer and/or association to access the vaccine.
Those in Phase 1B - Tier 2 should contact their local pharmacy or health care provider, or visit MOStopsCOVID.com to learn when vaccines may be available and how to receive them.
A list of vaccinators and regional vaccine implementation teams will be made available here on Jan. 15.
Employers and associations are encouraged to use the list to connect with a vaccinator or regional vaccine implementation team in their area and make a plan for vaccinating their teams.
For more information on specific sectors in Phase 1B, click here.