COLUMBIA — Multiple educational organizations in Columbia announced changes to their mask guidelines Thursday.
MU will recommend masks be worn "based on vaccination status and situation" starting June 1. Columbia Public Schools will not require masks in buildings or on buses for its summer classes starting on June 14.
Here is a look at policies for school districts outside Columbia.
Fulton School District: Currently requires masks to be worn inside its facilities. The district will come out with an announcement Friday about its COVID-19 guidelines, according to director of public relations Karen Snethen.
Jefferson City School District: Mask wearing for students and teachers will be required for summer classes if social distancing isn't possible. The district announced May 14 that masks would not be required for outdoor recess.
Moberly School District: Masks are recommended, but not required for students and staff this summer. The district's summer classes will begin on June 2.
Harrisburg School District: Updated its COVID-19 guidelines to make mask wearing optional on May 11. The plan went into effect the next day for both students and staff.
New Bloomfield School District: Masks have not been required all year. The district has instead emphasized heavy sanitization efforts, according to superintendent Sarah Wisdom.