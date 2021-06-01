COLUMBIA - Local stores are providing incentives to customers who complete the vaccine process with them.
Hy-Vee announced on Monday that people who complete vaccinations with their pharmacy or an affiliated pop-up vaccine clinic will receive a $10 gift card to the store.
This must be completed between June 1 and November 11, 2021 to obtain a gift card.
There is no appointment required and vaccinations are free.
Gerbes parent company Kroger is also running an incentive.
It is launching the #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign starting June 3rd. This campaign will provide customers and associates the opportunity to win one of five $1 million payouts as well as 50 chances to win free groceries for a year.
CVS is also promoting a similar incentive.
Starting June 1, the pharmacy chain will give eligible customers who receive or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health the chance to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. This will allow customers an opportunity to win one of over a thousand prizes through weekly drawings over a six-week period.
As of June 1, it is estimated that 41.2% of Boone County adults have completed their vaccination process according to Missouri's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.
Of Boone County's population of 180,463, there have been 74,350 people that have completed vaccination.
There have been a total of 159,303 doses administered.
Sara Humm, the Community Relations Specialist at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said convenience is key.
"Here in Boone County, we're focusing on convenience and making sure that we're reaching people where they are and going to places where they know they are so that they don't have to go out of their way to get vaccinated," Humm said.
Humm also said Public Health and Human Services try to work with other organizations and businesses.
"That convenience is a big thing of meeting people where they are, and so if there are any organizations or businesses who are interested in passing out information about the vaccine and why it's important, we are certainly happy to provide them with information," Humm said.
If you would like to schedule a vaccination, fill out an informed consent form through the Hy-Vee pharmacy.