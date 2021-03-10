COLUMBIA - The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed in the House on Wednesday and will head to President Joe Biden's desk to sign.
The passing of the stimulus plan means that millions of Americans can expect a $1,400 stimulus check to arrive as soon as next week.
According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden will sign the relief bill at the White House on Friday afternoon.
Amanda Ancell, area supervisor at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, said that it’s not too late to file your taxes to receive this round of stimulus based on your 2020 income. Otherwise, the stimulus checks will be based on your 2019 gross income.
“Absolutely not. I would highly recommend they book an appointment and get in here and get it done quickly. The faster they get in to see their tax pro, the faster they’re going to get that stimulus money,” Ancell said.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, to qualify for the $1,400 stimulus, you must meet one of the following requirements:
- A gross income of $75,000 or less if filing as an individual
- A gross income of $112,500 or less if filing as the the head of a household
- A gross income of $150,000 or less if married and filing a joint return
Ancell said filing your taxes sooner rather than later will help you get your money faster.
“If the IRS does a paper check because they haven’t filed (this year’s taxes) yet, those are the last stimulus checks to be issued,” she said.
She says people should expect to receive their stimulus check in the same way that their taxes are dispersed. If an account is set up for direct deposit, that’s how the money will be distributed.
Ancell said that people don’t need to do anything in particular while filing their taxes to qualify for the stimulus.
“When you fill out your tax forms, it’s going to automatically go into the IRS. They’re going to know based on your income and adjusted gross income of whether or not you qualify,” she said.
There is no guarantee as to when stimulus checks might be distributed. Ancell said people should remain calm if their money doesn’t arrive immediately.
“A little bit of patience goes a very long way,” she said.
Stimulus checks are not taxable income, so people will receive the full amount based off of where they qualify within the relief plan.
Taxes need to be filed by April 15.