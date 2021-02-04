COLUMBIA - At his weekly briefing, Governor Mike Parson said over 600,000 vaccines are set to be administered by the end of the week.
While seniors and high-risk individuals are still the main target, Dr. Randall Williams doesn't expect the state to begin its next vaccination group until April.
The next group in line are those in Phase 1B - Tier 3, which includes essential workers, like teachers. The Missouri State Teachers Association said that's not soon enough.
"I can't comprehend that it would take that long to get to Tier 3 and to support and start vaccinating educators in the state," Todd Fuller, MSTA spokesperson, said.
He said it's discouraging that the state has asked teachers to push through a second semester of in-person learning without administering shots to educators.
"If we want to go back and get to a place where students are in class, which I think is what everybody wants, then we need to make sure that everybody feels safe doing it and having a plan to do it," Fuller said.
The president of another teachers union in Columbia agrees.
"I know around the state, there are other communities, other schools that are - I'm going to use that word - they're being bullied into going back in-seat," Kathy Steinhoff, president of the Missouri National Education Association, said. "Why not make it so that they can get there safer?"
Governor Parson told KOMU 8 News he wishes teachers could get the shot sooner and emphasized the importance of following the phase order.
"You got to have a tier structure," Parson said. "That's why when certain officials were allowing people, just anybody to get a shot, you're delaying the whole process."
According to the New York Times, teachers are eligible for the vaccine in every state that touches Missouri. The only exceptions are Tennessee, where teachers are only eligible in certain counties, and Oklahoma, where they aren't eligible at all yet.
"The question we have is: why is that the case," Fuller said. "Why is that already happening in other states, but in Missouri, we still haven't made it to that particular phase and tier?"
He says MSTA sent a letter to the state in January, asking for teachers to be included in Phase 1A or Phase 1B but never got a response.
"Hopefully we'll be in Tier 3 sometime soon," Fuller said. "I hope it's before April."