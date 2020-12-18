JEFFERSON CITY - There is a large disparity between the number of COVID-19 cases in long term care facilities and the number of deaths at those facilities.
According to Missouri's top health expert, there is a 39% difference between case numbers and the death rate from COVID-19 in long term care facilities.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Randall Williams explained the percentage difference in the amount of positive cases and the mortality rate within long-term care facilities.
"What we're seeing in the numbers is that 4% of the COVID-19 cases [in Missouri] come from long-term care facilities, but 43% of the state's mortality comes from long term care facilities," Dr. Williams said.
Long term care residents will receive the Pfizer vaccine in Phase 1A along with healthcare workers.
The latest data reported to the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) by individual long-term care facilities comes from the week ending on Dec. 6.
The network notes on their website that it is preliminary data and may be subject to fluctuations as facilities are given the opportunity to submit and correct their data on the NHSN website.
The data shows Missouri has 15,423 confirmed resident COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 2,304 confirmed resident deaths.
Weekly resident cases per 1,000 Missouri residents is 30.03, which is the 20th highest in the country.