COLUMBIA - Since the expiration of Boone County's mask mandate on May 12, businesses are able to decide whether or not to keep requiring masks.
Some have decided to end rules to wear a mask inside. The Canvas on Broadway leaves it up to the customers to decide if they want to wear one.
“If a customer comes in with one on, generally once they sit down with their group at the table, they’re taking them off," co-owner Stephanie Hall said. "They’re feeling more comfortable. Our tables are spaced out.”
Lakota Coffee also no longer requires customers to wear masks, though the shop encourages customers to wear one.
“We do appreciate when they wear masks, but they’re not required,” general manager and co-owner Andrew Decharme said.
Some businesses have decided to keep its mask rule intact. Yellow Dog Bookshop owner Joe Chevalier said not enough of his employees are fully vaccinated to feel comfortable allowing customers in without a mask.
“We think that the more we can do to keep the spread down, the better," Chevalier said. "Until the vaccination numbers are higher, we’re going to keep requiring them in the interest of safety.”
Some residents who spoke to KOMU 8 said they feel the mandate was lifted early.
"If you remove the mask mandate, the COVID-19 cases might go up which we don’t want, and then the businesses are going to have a harder time,” resident Bilal Duala said.
Duala added he plans to continue wearing his mask in every building.
Some residents said if people are communicating and not making others uncomfortable, the end of the mask mandate is a good thing.
“I like the idea that people are able to set their own perimeters that they’re comfortable with and what their employees are comfortable with," resident Kelley Sowa said.
Sowa said she looks for signs and the people inside to see if she should put her mask on. She said she feels comfortable without a mask since she’s been fully vaccinated.