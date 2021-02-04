COLUMBIA- A mass vaccination event started Thursday morning at Faurot Field.
MU Health Care received 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday. Those who were eligible in the Phase 1B, Tier 2 category were notified by email to set up an appointment.
The goal is to vaccinate 4,000 people by the end of Saturday.
The event is going on from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..
One MU Health Care nurse shared with us what it is to be part of the vaccination clinic.
"It's been so exciting to be able to be part of the vaccination process and just be part of a historical moment, turning the tide and being part of the fight against COVID. It's been really special," said Danielle Dunlop, MU Health Care Nurse.
MU Health Care has set up many signs in order to guide people where to go at Faurot Field. Those who are arriving for their appointments will enter on the east side of the football stadium at 600 East Stadium Boulevard.
"We are excited to serve the state of Missouri to offer 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to high-risk individuals this week," said Dr. Stevan Whitt, MU Health Care Chief Clinical Officer.
If there are any leftover vaccines, health officials will alert people who are on a waiting list.
"We've been provided guidance by the state that it is our responsibility and we're accountable for making sure these doses are in arms," said Dr. Brad Myers with MU Health Care.