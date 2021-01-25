COLUMBIA- MU Health Care officially opened its vaccination site at Faurot Field Monday morning.
According to a press release, they are ready to begin large-scale public vaccinations, pending an adequate supply of vaccine.
The site is located inside the Walsworth Columns Club.
The health care company began vaccinating clinical learners and instructors who work in MU Health Care facilities from the MU School of Medicine, School of Health Professions and Sinclair School of Nursing, as well as those eligible in Phase 1B - Tier 1 of the state's vaccination plan.
Close
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Walk through of the MU Health Care mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Walsworth Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
MU Health Care has an
online survey where people can sign up to be notified when COVID-19 vaccine will be available to them.
MU Health Care will notify patients when vaccine clinics begin, even if the survey is not filled out.
Vaccinations are by appointment only. People arriving for vaccination will enter on the east side of the football stadium at 600 East Stadium Boulevard.