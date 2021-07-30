MEXICO - As the school year approaches, some parents are concerned about the spike in COVID-19 areas across the state.
Victoria Hess, a Mexico High School mother, has an at-risk son who has asthma. She said that unless things changes with the current mask guidelines, she will not allow her son to attend.
"Because he's at risk, he's one of those kids that if he gets it, he's likely to get in the hospital," Hess said. "He's more likely to die."
According to the Mexico Public School District, masks will be required while riding the bus, but not while in class or on campus, when classes start on Aug. 25.
Her son, who wished to remain anonymous, said he has not been at school for over a year due to being at-risk.
"It's scary," he said. "I'm putting my life at risk by going there, but I'm making my life worse by not going at all."
Hess called out the district, claiming they need to be more responsible with the situation.
"Are you going to work these hospitals when these kids get sick?" Hess asked. "Are you going to nurse these children when these teenagers are falling out in the hospital? Are you willing to do that?"
The Mexico School District said in an interview with KOMU 8 that they will adjust guidelines as necessary if case numbers change.
Earlier this week, the Audrain County Health Department launched a vaccination campaign, to encourage vaccinations in younger people. A list of vaccination clinics for 12 to 17-year-olds can be found here.
Parents and students can view the district guidelines on their website.