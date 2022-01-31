Missouri has reported over 1,070,000 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began. There has been 37,525 cases over the past 7 days and 26 deaths have been recorded. More than 215,000 tests have been administered to Missourians over the past 7 days.
Chezney Schulte, the communicable disease coordinator at the Cole County Health Department, said to be cautious when looking at trends.
"A lot of the trends can be hard to track and you want to kind of caution yourself against being misleading," Schulte said.
She says the hardest part of reporting COVID-19 data is hospitalizations.
"It's really hard to say and looking at hospitalizations in general is a hard number to look at just because, you know, are those people admitted to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19?"
Over the past month, Missouri saw a severe uptick in cases. Cases started slightly decreasing over the past week.
7-day statistics from Jan. 22, through Jan. 28, per Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data
Boone County
- Ranks 8th in the state with 934 cases per 100k people
- There was an average of 345 new cases from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
- Only 164 cases reported on Jan. 28
- 58.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 65.3% has had at least one dose.
Cole County
- Ranks 25th in the state with 809 cases per 100k people.
- There was an average of 112 new cases from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
- Only 39 cases reported on Jan. 28
- 50.8% of the population is fully vaccinated and 55.1% has had at least one dose.
Callaway County
- Ranks 11th in the state with 923 cases per 100k people.
- There was an average of 85 new cases from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
- Only 34 cases reported on Jan. 28.
- 47.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 51.2% has had at least one dose.
Audrain County
- Ranks 41st in the state with 674 cases per 100k people.
- There was an average of 41 new cases from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
- Only 14 cases reported on Jan. 28
- 37.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 42.2% has had at least one dose.
Howard County
- Ranks 43rd in the state with 670 cases per 100k people.
- There was an average of 15 new cases from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
- Only 5 cases reported on Jan. 28.
- 42.2% of the population is fully vaccinated and 47.3% has had at least one dose.
Randolph County
- Ranks 37th in the state with 719 cases per 100k people.
- There was an average of 38 cases per day from Jan. 24, through Jan. 26.
- Only 16 cases on Jan. 28.
- 37.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 43% have had at least one dose.
Cooper County
- Ranks 80th in the state with 474 cases per 100k people.
- There was an average of 15 new cases per day from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
- Only 9 cases reported on Jan. 28
- 43% of the population is fully vaccinated and 47.3% has had at least one dose.
Osage County
- Ranks 27th in the state with 786 cases per 100k people.
- There was an average of 21 new cases per day from Jan. 24, through Jan. 26.
- Only 5 cases reported on Jan. 28
- 42.7% of the population is fully vaccinated and 45.5% has had at least one dose.
Montgomery County
- Ranks 90th in the state with 450 cases per 100k people.
- There was an average of 11 new cases per day from Jan. 24, through Jan. 26.
- Only 3 cases reported on Jan. 28
- 44.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 49% has had at least one dose.
Miller County
- Ranks 7th in the state with 937 cases per 100k people.
- There was an average of 48 new cases per day from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
- Only 21 cases reported on Jan. 28
- 35.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 37% has had at least one dose.
Schulte says in the next few weeks, she expects a continuing decrease in cases.