COLUMBIA - With the positivity rate continuing to increase in mid-Missouri, hospitals statewide have hit a record high with an increasing number of people coming in with COVID-19.
Especially with children, Missouri is seeing the rate of kids being hospitalized for COVID-19 at a record-high level.
Mary Becker, the senior vice president of the Missouri Hospitals Association, said the number of people hospitalized in mid-Missouri currently sits at 209. The peak for hospitalizations recorded, according to Becker, is 248.
"With the positivity rates of COVID cases increasing, we expect to see that continue over the next couple of weeks," Becker said.
According to Becker, there were 3,092 people as of Thursday hospitalized in the state, versus the previous peak in the state at 2,862 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Becker said the biggest concern right now is staffing.
"There are additional beds that could be used if we had the staff cover them. You can only have a nurse take care of so many patients and we are stretched very, very thin right now," Becker explained.
Becker said the majority of staff in hospitals live in communities where they work, and many are coming down with COVID themselves or other respiratory illnesses.
According to Becker, the booster has really shown effective against omicron, which is the variant that is rising in prevalence across the country.
"The vaccine status of most hospitalized patients for COVID is the unvaccinated," Becker said. "They are seeing some breakthrough cases but those are considered with two doses of the mRNA vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson."
She said central Missouri hospitals haven't reached the point yet of turning people away.
"But in St. Louis and Kansas City, we are getting very close," Becker said.
She said hospitals don't like turning patients away, so they're using every resource possible to take care of patients.
"They have to utilize every space available, and patients are waiting in waiting rooms for days, to get an available hospital bed," she said.