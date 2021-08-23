Mid-Missouri families and teachers kick off the school year in person

MID-MISSOURI - Many mid-Missouri families and teachers are getting ready to start the new school year.
Jefferson City School District started classes Monday. Columbia Public Schools begin classes Tuesday. Sixth and ninth grade CPS students had the option to attend "Jumpstart Day" Tuesday to get into the classroom a little earlier.
For one CPS teacher and parent, she said she plays a double role.
"I have two jobs," Molly Lyman said. "One is to keep them safe, the other is to help them learn."
CPS will require masks for all students and adults, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors and on school buses. Lyman spaced her classroom seats out 3 feet apart instead of putting them in groups. She's also giving each of her students a small bottle of hand sanitizer.
For some parents, just the chance to return in person is a breath of fresh air.
"It's hard to learn on an iPad all day," CPS parent Amanda Bartmess said. "Everybody was ready to go to bed last night, and we're ready tomorrow for the first full day."
JCSD will also require masks in indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained. One student said his first day made life feel normal again.
"It feels more like a high school than last year," Capital City High School senior Sebastian Neeley said.
Neeley said there is a stricter check-in and check-out process compared to last year, which helps keep better track of who's in the building. He also said he's vaccinated, which makes him feel more comfortable making memories with his classmates.
"I'm looking forward to graduation, school dances and things like that, that were cut short for us last year," he said.
Lyman said she's ready to engage her kids this year. She has "getting-to-know-you" activities for students to meet each other, and planners for students to organize their school days.
"We're going to be a family for the next nine months," Lyman said. "Anything we can do right now to set those routines and family feel, that's the goal."
She said she's prepared to do anything to help students feel caught up as they return.
"It's literally looking at every single individual kid and figuring out where they are, what their specific needs are," she said.
For parents like Barmtess, she said she appreciates all the teachers helping the students adjust back to some sense of normalcy.
"I just hope they can make up for the lost time they had back at home," she said.