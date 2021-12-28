COLUMBIA − With the omicron variant spreading across Missouri, local health officials are encouraging people who receive positive at-home COVID-19 tests to report them to their health department.
The use of at-home testing kits has become a popular way to find out if one is positive for COVID-19. With the new spread of the omicron variant during the holiday season, many of these testing kits are selling out across the nation.
In mid-Missouri, it can be hard to find these testing kits in pharmacies and medical supply stores. Those who do find the testing kits face another problem.
Should people who used an at-home test report positive cases to local health departments?
According to Elizabeth Chuck from NBC News, if you take a test at home, it’s up to you whether you disclose the results to your local health department.
The CDC does not have a clear statement about reporting positive cases for those who do an at-home test.
In mid-Missouri, local health officials are encouraging people to report positive cases if they use an at-home testing kit.
Chezney Schulte, a registered nurse from the Cole County Health Department, said people should follow up with local health departments to report a positive case.
"If you test positive at home, the [Missouri] Department of Health and Senior Services would request that you call your local public health department to report that positive test," Schulte said.
Schulte said there is a huge underrepresentation of positive COVID-19 case numbers that are reported across Missouri. She said by reporting positive tests from at-home test kits, there will be a more accurate number of people who have tested positive.
"I imagine that the level of COVID-19 in the community is much higher than what's reflected by the numbers reported on a daily basis," Schulte said.
She also said keeping in contact with health physicians is important to help monitor any symptoms.
"I would encourage people to also keep their primary care physicians informed or any specialists that they have because of course that person who tests positive at home doesn't have a doctor listening to their lungs or someone addressing chronic health factors or symptoms that they're having," said Schulte.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services spokeperson Sara Humm said the health department is working on an online system to allow people to report positive tests from at-home test kits.
"We hope to have that system up and running within the timeframe of at-home tests becoming available from the federal government," Humm said.