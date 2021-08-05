MID-MISSOURI — Hospitals in mid-Missouri are seeing low numbers of child COVID-19 hospitalizations while other parts of the state have reported an increase.
St. Louis and Springfield health leaders warned that hospitals in the region are hospitalizing more young patients earlier in the week.
"As we've seen in southwest Missouri, they've had an increase in cases in the pediatric population that also mirrored what they saw in adults," said Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention.
In St. Louis, as of Wednesday, one in five current COVID-19 patients are people under the age of 19.
Over in Boone County, in total, there are currently 110 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Twenty-two of those hospitalizations are Boone County residents.
"We definitely have seen higher numbers than what we did back in April and May," Ilboudo said. "The numbers have increased, but it hasn't increased disproportionately to the number of adults that we've seen."
As of Thursday, there are 74 patients hospitalized due to COVID at MU Health Care hospital. Two of those are patients under 18.
SSM Health - St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City currently does not have any child hospitalizations and did not have any last week either. As of Thursday morning, it does have 24 COVID patients.
A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed to KOMU 8 News that they would "typically" not admit a COVID-positive pediatric patient. Instead the patient would be transported to a pediatric hospital in Columbia or St. Louis.
Since Boone Health is not a pediatric hospital it does not have any under age 18 hospitalizations, according to a spokesperson.