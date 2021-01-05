COLUMBIA — MU Health Care is preparing to give the second round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, three weeks from the first round of administered doses. Boone Hospital will be administering the second round of the vaccine to health care professionals on Thursday.
The first round of vaccinations was administered three weeks ago, after Missouri received the Pfizer shipment of over 50,000 doses. Since then, MU Health Care has distributed over 5,000 first round doses of the vaccine to health professionals. Boone Hospital has administered just over 2,000 doses of the first round of the vaccine.
Nearly 3,000 second-round doses will be distributed this week to health professionals at MU Health Care.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine increases the immunization percentage against COVID-19. In order for the 95% vaccine efficacy rate to be achieved, both doses must be taken.
Dr. Margaret Day, a member of MU Health Care's COVID-19 Vaccine Committee, explained how the hospital has handled the distribution.
“I think it’s gone exceptionally well," Day said. "We initially had all of our plans in place, and employees enthusiastically signed up so then the administration was efficient."
Missouri is currently in Phase 1-A of vaccine distribution. The vaccine is currently only being distributed to health care professionals and long term care residents. Boone Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robin Blount hopes the state can move into the next phase by the end of the month.
“There are an awful lot of diverse operations that need the vaccine in Phase 1-A, and it’s a huge project,” Blount said. “I would hope that we could accomplish 1-A within the month of January.”
The next phase of the vaccine distribution, 1-B, would include high risk individuals under 64 and individuals over 65, as well as first responders. All Missouri residents are expected to receive their vaccine in Phase 3.
MU Health Care expressed similar views on the progression of the vaccine. Day explained the general public can expect to see their vaccine closer to spring.
“We sure hope we can get the vaccine out closer to spring, but it is all dependent on timing with the state and some federal recommendations,” Day said. “We’re following those [plans] closely and getting plans in place to be able to do that whenever given the ‘Go Ahead’.”
Blount explained getting the vaccine out to the public will require a bit more time.
“We just aren’t there yet,” Blount said. “I think it’s going to take a large collaboration of health departments to put together large vaccine clinics because we’re talking, honestly, millions of Missourians by the time you get to the general public.”
Truman Veterans' Hospital has also started administering the second dose of the vaccine to those first vaccinated in December. The hospital first administered the vaccine to high-risk inpatient veterans and staff. With additional vaccine doses available, Truman Veterans' Hospital is also contacting high-risk veterans to provide an opportunity for vaccination.
The hospital said veterans would be contacted to schedule a vaccine appointment as doses are available.
MU Health Care Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck said the second round of vaccinations is expected to improve hospital staffing.
“I really think that the vaccine is going to make a difference in the number of staff we have out with COVID-19 and/or that have had extensive exposures so we’re very pleased with that,” Beck said. “It’s something we’ll continue to talk through with our infectious disease department and employee health.”
Even though the second round of vaccinations is one step closer to the end of the pandemic, health professionals still recommend CDC social distancing and mask wearing guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“This is a marathon and we’ll be working on the vaccine effort for the upcoming year,” Day said. “It’ll take some time for us to achieve a place where we have enough protection of people with immunity from COVID-19 to stop those good infection control prevention measures.”
Doctors at both MU and Boone Hospital told KOMU 8 News specifics are still being worked out on how the public will be notified when they can get their vaccine. Vaccine phase transitions will be announced by the state and health departments.
