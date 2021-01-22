MID MISSOURI - President Joe Biden signed several executive orders related to COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday. The orders include plans to increase supplies for vaccines, testing and PPE to help fight COVID-19.
The president talked about his plans to administer 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days of his presidency.
For some mid-Missouri hospitals, plans to increase vaccinations is a promising step.
"We do not want to waste a single dose," Chief Clinical Officer for Capital Region Physicians Dr. Michelle Barg, said. "We want to get as many doses into patients' arms as possible."
Dr. Barg said one of the hospital's biggest challenges right now is figuring out how to vaccinate the large number of its patients that are eligible. She said Capital Region services eight counties, with many rural clinics in those counties.
President Biden also signed an executive order for a national COVID-19 testing dashboard. Dr. Barg said testing data is crucial while the nation and state continues to distribute the vaccine.
"We'll have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated until we get enough people to get that true herd immunity," she said. "We're going to need to be able to continue to test."
Another hospital is hopeful for positive changes with increased testing.
MU Health Care's Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Wakefield said more testing could shorten the amount of time it takes for the the operating room staff to receive results before going into surgery. Until then, he said getting the vaccine distributed is the most important thing.
"This is a slow process," Dr. Wakefield said. "It's a much more optimistic position than we were in six months ago, where there was a lot of uncertainty about the timeline for the development of the vaccine."
Barg and Wakefield both said their hospitals were doing well with current PPE supply.
Wakefield said it's important to remember to keep up with the changing set of knowledge surrounding the virus.
"We're continuously learning new things," he said. "In that environment, we should have changes that are guidance as we learn those things."
Across the state, efforts to speed up the vaccination process began the same day President Biden was officially sworn in. Governor Mike Parson announced the activation of the National Guard at nine testing sites across the state to help administer roughly 2,500 doses per day.
In response to how Missouri plans to push for more vaccines following the Biden Administration's plans, Gov. Parson said measures like these are to help prepare for the day when the state has more vaccines available.
"Doing a mass vaccine to get all the kinks out is preparing for that day when more and more vaccines come in," he said at Wednesday's press briefing.
Gov. Parson said current demand of vaccines still outweighs supply here in Missouri. He said the state will receive 76,000 does by the end of this week.
"Timelines remain fluid and dependent on vaccine supply," he said at Wednesday's press briefing. "Taking preventative measures is still the number one way we can protect ourselves."
State Health Director Dr. Randall Williams also said he's already been in contact with the Biden Administration to hear more about plans for the state.