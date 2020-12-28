COLUMBIA - Missouri officials last week said the rollout for the COVID-19 vaccinations would be available to long-term care facilities starting Monday, but most of mid-Missouri facilities have not received the vaccine yet.
Cedarhurst Senior Living Communities said they will not receive its first vaccine before the first of the year.
Cedarhurst has partnered with CVS and plans on bringing the vaccination clinic to the community on three different occasions. The first will be as soon as they are allowed; the second clinic will occur for those who can’t make the initial appointment; and then again, three weeks after for the final dose.
CVS Pharmacy told Cedarhurst it will give them a few days notice on a date in which they will be able to administer vaccines to their residents and staff.
Valley Park Retirement Center Co-Owner Chad Griggs says they are not expecting the vaccine this week either.
“We do know that our Fulton and Holts Summit facilities are scheduled to have someone come give the vaccinations on Jan. 9,” Griggs said.
Governor Mike Parson tweeted that CVS and Walgreens did start vaccinations at Missouri long-term care facilities on Monday.
More good news on the vaccine front! We're excited that CVS and Walgreens today began vaccinating residents and staff in Missouri's long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy partnership.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 28, 2020