COLUMBIA - School is back for school districts around mid-Missouri.
After more than a year of modified classes and routines, students and parents told KOMU 8 they are excited to get back into the routine of the school year again.
The Weir family sent their son, Sam Weir, back to Columbia Independent School on Thursday. They said they were thankful to send him back to a somewhat regular school setting.
Sam was in-seat for school last year, but this year looks a little different. He will be able to eat in the cafeteria again, and he'll be able to visit the specialist teachers' classrooms, something he couldn't do last year.
"So, he's getting a little bit more of the universal school experience," Sam's mom, Kate Weir, said.
Children are heading back to school as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Missouri. Kate said she isn't too worried about sending Sam back to school.
"As a parent I feel very comfortable about the precautions that are being taken at school for Sam," Kate said. "Masks are required for all students and teachers and any parents that come into the building, anyone who comes into the building needs to wear a mask."
Kate said Columbia Independent School is also going to utilize purposeful cohorts so they can track any students who might get COVID-19.
For a "somewhat" normal school year, Weir said she's excited Sam can see and interact with his friends again.
"Last year as a kindergartner, he was very situated in his classroom for safety purposes," Kate said. "I'm just so grateful for the teachers and staff and also the parents in our school community who step up and do the things that need to be done to keep our kids safe and learning at the same time."
Sam said he's excited to see his friends again.
"I have a few of my best friends in my class," Sam said.
But, he says he's learning how to be around his friends in a safe way.
"The cafeteria is always loud and then you can spray your napkin so you can wipe off your table," Sam said.
The excitement of back-to-school also came with some challenges for the Weirs when it came to finding school supplies.
"We had quite an adventure," Kate said. "We could not find the three pack of black expo markers anywhere."
After some searching and Amazon orders, the family said they managed to find everything they needed.