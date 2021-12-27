COLUMBIA − If you're looking to get tested for COVID-19, particularly with an at-home test, it may be tough to do so.
At-home tests were made available to the public in order to know immediately whether or not you had the virus without having to go to an urgent care or other testing site.
Several pharmacies in Columbia have seen a decrease in at-home tests that are available to the public as a result of the holiday season and the omicron variant making its way to mid-Missouri.
A pharmacist at Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy on Chapel Hill Road in Columbia said they have been sold out since last Friday afternoon.
"The sources where we normally get them are out, so they are extremely hard to find. We're trying alternate sources but have not found a steady supply of them," Bill Morrissey, one pharmacist at Kilgore's, said.
Morrissey said they have reached out to other local pharmacies, and most are in the "same spot."
"Just the last few days of last week, we have had well over 300 tests that we were able to get in those days and all the tests disappeared very, very quickly," Morrissey said.
Morrissey said it'll be late this week at best before they will have any tests to sell.
"It's all about which supplier you're getting tests from and when they're getting a shipment and most suppliers are selling tests faster than they can keep them in stock," Morrissey explained.
NextRx in Columbia opened on Nov. 1 on Falling Leaf Lane.
It currently has a large supply of at-home tests in stock despite demand for them increasing.
NextRx owner Erica Crane said the pharmacy acquired about 100 to 120 tests when it first opened because she knew it was going to be in demand.
"In the last few weeks, the demand has come up quite a bit. We've gone from selling a couple, to last Thursday selling 20 in one day," Crane said.
Crane said the tests that are available now have been available since the first of November when they opened.
"We have sources that ordered quite a bit that are willing to share the wealth, so we do have sources where we can get some more if for some reason we run out," Crane said.
Morrissey said if you want access to an at-home test, you're going to have to call around and see who just got a shipment, and get over there to one as soon as possible.
KOMU 8 called several pharmacies around Columbia to see what their stock of at-home tests looked like as of 4 p.m. Monday:
- Kilgore's (Providence Road): None in stock
- Flow's (Broadway): None in stock, should have shipment Tuesday
- Flow's (Keene Street): None in stock, might have some by the end of the week
- CVS (Target): None in stock & does not offer PCR testing
- CVS (Schnucks): None in stock & does not offer PCR testing
- D&H Drugstore (Broadway): None in stock
- D&H Drugstore (Paris Road): None in stock
- Gerbes (Broadway): None in stock
- Gerbes (Paris Road): None in stock
COVID testing is available around Columbia and other mid-Missouri locations:
- MU Health Care testing site: 2003 W Broadway, Suite 100. Walk-ins welcome daily 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Walgreens: 1000 Club Village Dr. By appointment only
- NextCare Urgent Care: 202 E Nifong Blvd. Walk-ins welcome daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Columbia Urgent Care: 619 N Providence Road. Walk-ins welcome Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hy-Vee: 25 Conley Rd. By appointment only
- Hy-Vee: 405 E Nifong Blvd. By appointment only
- Hy-Vee: 3100 W Broadway. By appointment only
- CVS (Fulton): 600 Court Street. By appointment only
- CVS (Marshall): 941 Cherokee Drive. By appointment only
- CVS (Lake Ozark): 300 Kestrel Lane. By appointment only