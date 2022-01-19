COLUMBIA - Schools around mid-Missouri are canceling class due to a shortage of teachers and staff.
Columbia Public Schools
- Classes are canceled on Friday, Jan. 21, Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25.
- Mask mandate reinstated until Feb. 4.
Jefferson City School District
- School will not be in session Friday, Jan. 21 due to a staffing shortage.
- Mask mandate reinstated until further notice.
Boonville R1 Schools
- Classes will be online on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to increase in COVID-19 cases, winter illnesses and substitute teachers shortage.
- If there is enough staff, the district will go back to in-person instruction Monday, Jan. 24.
Moberly Public Schools
- Classes canceled Thursday, Jan 21 and Friday, Jan. 22 due to a staffing shortage.
- Buildings will be deep cleaned.
Marshall Public Schools
- Classes canceled until Monday, Jan. 24 due to shortage of staff, teachers and students.
- Tuesday was used as a snow day and will be made up on May 26.
Fatima School District
- Classes canceled until Monday, Jan. 24 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
Helias Catholic High School
- Classes were canceled on Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to a staff shortage.
- Mask mandate was reinstated.
Fulton Public Schools
- Used snow day on Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to staff shortage
- Bush Elementary will continue to be shut down Wednesday Jan. 19.
South Callaway R-II District
- Classes were canceled on Friday, Jan. 14 due to a increasing number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
This story will be updated if additional schools announce closures.