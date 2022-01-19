COLUMBIA - Schools around mid-Missouri are canceling class due to a shortage of teachers and staff. 

Columbia Public Schools

  • Classes are canceled on Friday, Jan. 21, Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25.
  • Mask mandate reinstated until Feb. 4.

Jefferson City School District

  • School will not be in session Friday, Jan. 21 due to a staffing shortage.
  • Mask mandate reinstated until further notice.

Boonville R1 Schools

  • Classes will be online on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to increase in COVID-19 cases, winter illnesses and substitute teachers shortage. 
  • If there is enough staff, the district will go back to in-person instruction Monday, Jan. 24. 

Moberly Public Schools

  • Classes canceled Thursday, Jan 21 and Friday, Jan. 22 due to a staffing shortage. 
  • Buildings will be deep cleaned. 

Marshall Public Schools

  • Classes canceled until Monday, Jan. 24 due to shortage of staff, teachers and students. 
  • Tuesday was used as a snow day and will be made up on May 26.

Fatima School District

  • Classes canceled until Monday, Jan. 24 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases among staff and students. 

Helias Catholic High School

  • Classes were canceled on Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to a staff shortage.
  • Mask mandate was reinstated. 

Fulton Public Schools

  • Used snow day on Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to staff shortage
  • Bush Elementary will continue to be shut down Wednesday Jan. 19. 

South Callaway R-II District

  • Classes were canceled on Friday, Jan. 14 due to a increasing number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students. 

This story will be updated if additional schools announce closures.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

