JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he has ordered an end to public health orders and mask mandates in local public health agencies and school districts.
Schmitt said his office sent a letter to local public health authorities and school districts on Tuesday morning requiring them to stop enforcing mask mandates, quarantine orders or other public health orders.
It is currently unclear how it will affect Columbia Public Schools. The district has had a mask mandate in effect since mid-August. As of Tuesday at noon, the district said it had not received the letter from Schmitt's office.
"When we receive a letter from the Attorney General, we will review it," CPS communications manager Aurora Meyer said in an email to local news outlets.
The letters come after a Cole County judge ruled that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted.
Judge Daniel Green ruled the regulations unconstitutionally delegate too much power to individual health officials and directors, bypassing the authority given to elected bodies.
"In addition, state law does not delegate authority to school officials to issue mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other public health orders. Your school district should stop enforcing and publicizing any such orders immediately,” Schmitt said in a news release.
It also threatens action against those who fail to stop enforcing the orders.
This story is developing and will be updated.