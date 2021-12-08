COLUMBIA − Missouri Sen. Bill White (R-District 32) pre-filed a bill that would require assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities and nursing homes to allow residents at least two "designated caregivers" who can visit in-person during governor-declared states of emergency.

The Essential Caregiver Program Act, established in Senate Bill 671, was pre-filed in response to the state of emergency that was issued during the COVID-19 pandemic that disallowed visitors at nursing homes for several months.

An essential caregiver is defined in the bill as "a family member, friend, guardian or other individual selected by a facility resident, or the guardian or legal representative of the resident."

White said his constituents brought the issue to his attention after many of them lost loved ones who they were not able to see.

"You had so many people that had no contact with loved ones for so long and people that died. I can't imagine having a spouse dying in a nursing home and not being able to be there. That's unacceptable," White said.

White expects the bill to receive bipartisan support in the next legislative session that begins Jan. 5, 2022. The senator said he hopes his colleagues will help develop the bill to best serve Missourians.

"I call it a work in progress. It's got a good approach right now, but if there's something that people can bring in to show me... we'll try to work that in," White said.

The Bluffs, a nursing home in Columbia, was one of the facilities impacted by the last state of emergency. It did not allow any in-person visits during the COVID-19 lockdown, only window visits and video chats.

"One of the things we noticed during the lockdown, or during the pandemic, is residents really struggled with not having the visitors," Roystan Pais, executive director of The Bluffs, said. "We saw a lot of cases of depression and mental health challenges in the residents."

Despite no visitors, residents and caregivers kept one another company.

"The people here, we hung out together, we would do different things together. The workers helped us to be able to spend time [together]," Patricia Beck, a resident at The Bluffs, said.

Pais said he would be in support of this bill and the positive impact it could have on facilities like his.

"I think it is helpful in the sense that they can talk to somebody familiar with them and I think it will help the residents' mental health," Pais said.

White reminded citizens that they should reach out to their representatives when they have issues or concerns because this bill may not have been introduced if it were not for his constituents who contacted him.

"My goal would be that we have no one in these facilities that is isolated and by themselves during a time like we've had with COVID," White said.