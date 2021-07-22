COLUMBIA — The Missouri Chamber of Commerce has launched an initiative to recognize Missouri businesses that make an effort for staff vaccination.
Businesses have to achieve a staff vaccination rate of 70% to be eligible for such recognition.
"Our 'COVID Stops Here' campaign is all about trying to get people vaccinated," said Dan Mahen, the CEO and President of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.
"Unfortunately, throughout Missouri we have a very low rate of people that have taken the vaccine. It's more acute in certain areas, and it's spreading. We all know numbers tell the story."
The campaign has a three tier designation for companies that have 70%, 80% and 90% vaccination rates among their staff.
The Olympic style system ranks these three percentages in bronze, silver and gold tiers.
Mahen is proud that the Chamber is a gold status.
"The pathway to economic recovery is the COVID vaccine," Mahen added.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has co-signed on the project.
Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said the vaccine will ensure safety in group activities among businesses.
"I got the vaccine. Everyone needs to get the vaccine if we want to truly recover our economy and society and be able to live a normal live again," Mahen said.
Learn more about the "COVID Stops Here" campaign and learn how to apply on the state chamber site.