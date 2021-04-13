JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it is pausing vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice.
A new standing order for the vaccine was issued by DHSS and is effective immediately.
The department says anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
“In an abundance of caution and as per federal guidelines, we are pausing vaccination with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine until further notice in Missouri,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said in a news release. “We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow.”
It comes after the CDC and the FDA recommended the pause earlier Tuesday morning over concerns about blood clots. The CDC says six people reported cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot. All six cases were reported in women between 18 to 48 years old, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
Over 6 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across the country.
In Missouri, providers are being asked to hold on to any remaining doses in label storage units with "quarantine- do not use."
The department says it will release more information when it is available.