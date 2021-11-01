MISSOURI- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services removed 33 counties from its COVID-19 hot spot advisory board over the weekend.
The following counties have been removed from the advisory map: Adair, Barry, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Clark, Cole, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jackson, Jasper, Joplin, Kansas City, Laclede, Macon, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Phelps, Randolph, Shannon, St. Francois, Texas, Warren, Washington and Wright.
Chesney Schulte, communicable disease coordinator for the Cole County Health Department said two factors contributed to those removals.
"Looking at the number of people who are vaccinated across the county or who have had natural infection to COVID-19, and looking at all of our immune systems in response to that, we are just better able to handle or fight off another infection of COVID-19," Schulte said.
Schulte believes in some regards, it is just the natural progression of the pandemic.
"I think it was very helpful, to not be a scary or enforcing body in the county, but more of a resource to people and try and be a help to implement all the recommendations the CDC has for COVID-19," Schulte explained.
Advisories were issued, beginning July 7, due to the rise of the delta variant. On July 6, delta variant cases accounted for nearly 73.3% of positive COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the CDC.
Advisories were also issued to better inform the public about which communities were at higher risk for COVID-19.
Despite these counties being taken off the hot spot advisory, officials urge the community to stay vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.