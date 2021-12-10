MISSOURI — Local public health agencies are navigating plans for COVID-19 protocols after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter demanding they drop any mitigation measures.
Some county health departments like Laclede are ceasing all COVID-19 related work, such as case investigations, contact tracing, quarantine orders and public announcements of current cases and deaths.
Other health departments like Audrain, Cole, Cooper and Boone will continue to provide education and guidance to those who seek it, but none of these counties have active orders or mandates in place.
A Cole County judge ruled in November that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted.
Judge Daniel Green ruled Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services regulations unconstitutionally delegate too much power to individual health officials and directors, bypassing the authority given to elected bodies.
In his ruling, Green said DHSS can't "abolish representative government in the creation of public health laws" or "authorize closure of a school or assembly based on the unfettered opinion of an unelected official."
This has left health departments scrambling to make changes. Laclede County Health Department said in a Facebook post on Thursday "we have no other options but to follow the orders of the Missouri Attorney General at this time."
And they're not alone. Stoddard County, Scott County, Dunklin County, Pemiscot County and New Madrid County all posted nearly identical Facebook posts to Laclede announcing the cease of their COVID-19 protocols.
Saline County posted on its Facebook that it has no clear answers at this time.
"Please be patient with our staff as we try to navigate the current changes in regulations," Saline County Health Department said in the post.
KOMU 8 News reached out to DHSS regarding the ruling. Lisa Cox, the communications director with DHSS, said data reporting for the state will not change.
"Some may no longer be reporting publicly, but we have not been informed that any local agencies will cease reporting through our comprehensive disease surveillance system," Cox said. "Reporting communicable diseases is required by statute."