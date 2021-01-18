COLUMBIA- Phase 1B- Tier 2 of the state's vaccination plan began Monday, Jan. 18. Last week, state officials announced that pregnant women were added to the list of high risk individuals eligible to get the vaccine.
Columbia resident Victoria Street is 8 months pregnant and said she is going to wait to get the vaccine until after she gives birth.
"I'm thinking I'm gonna wait until after I have the baby, just because I'm so close to having him, and it's so new. I think I'm gonna wait," Street said.
State Health Director Dr. Randall Williams is also an obstetrician and gynecologist. He said he would recommend the vaccine to his pregnant patients.
"We would recommend that they get the vaccine. We would recommend that they talk to their provider about that, though, make sure they know they're pregnant or trying to get pregnant," Dr. Williams said.
Street said even if she was further back in her pregnancy, she would still wait, and eventually after birth, she would get it.
"I think I would have waited. Kind of like how I did. Now, I have a lot of family who are doctors, and I would have waited until they got theirs and see how their body reacted to it," Street said.
Dr. Williams says the benefits outweigh the risks, even though the vaccine has never been tested on pregnant women. Researchers did observe the vaccine to see how it would react on a pregnant woman.
"When they do that, they see if there are differences in side effects and address adverse reactions, and in fact, they did not see an increased risk of adverse reactions when they did [tested] the Pfizer [vaccine]."
Dr. Williams said the studies saw a very narrow group of people, who had a previous intramuscular, intravenous injection, have a severe reaction.
"That was the one thing they saw, that stood out and even that was very low," he added.
He also talked about how pregnant women's immune systems are already compromised. He compared it to getting the flu shot.
"We think it's really important for pregnant women to get flu shots. We think it's really important for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccination after talking with their doctor and thoroughly discussing the risks and benefits. But unfortunately, COVID in pregnant women can be more serious," Dr. Williams said.
Women can get the vaccine from their providers if those providers are registered vaccinators.