COLUMBIA − As the COVID-19 spread seems to slow in parts of the United States, the opposite can be said for the number of cases within the state of Missouri.
According to the New York Times, within the past 14 days, there has been a 74% increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There also has been 34% increase in hospitalizations.
A majority of these cases have been caused by the spread of the delta variant in Missouri. As of July 6, 73.3% of cases in Missouri were classified as the delta variant.
The variant appears to spread more easily and poses higher risk of hospitalization than prior strains, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says.
DHSS data shows there are currently 1,070 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Missouri; 346 of those are in the ICU and 170 on a ventilator. There is currently 27% total remaining bed capacity in the state, 17% of ICU beds left and 71% of ventilators remaining.
Dana Kelchner, of Bothwell Regional Health in Sedalia, has seen an increase of nine cases as of Monday and more than 10 cases per day in the past three days.
“We have had people come from other communities outside of Sedalia,” Kelchner said. “We have had patients come from communities as far away as Clifton and Lebanon.”
As of Monday, Boone County has 349 active COVID-19 cases. In Callaway County, there are 95 active cases. In Moniteau County, there are 33 active cases. In Cole County, nine cases were added Monday, bringing its total case load to 8,245
Last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) issued a hot spot advisory for Miller, Morgan and Camden counties. The advisory came as southwest Missouri hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with hospitalized COVID-19 patients, mostly due to the delta variant. The influx of positive cases are expected to spread to north, to the Lake of the Ozarks region. A sixth COVID-19 ward opened Monday at Mercy Hospital, as it treats over 130 COVID positive patients.
Mid-Missouri hospitals such as Lake Regional Health have also seen an increase in COVID-19 patients. The hospital system wrote a letter to the community last week pleading with residents who have not been vaccinated to become vaccinated as soon as possible.
Lake Regional Health Care System CEO Dane Henry says it is vitally important that people who have not yet been vaccinated do so.
“We have no agenda. We have no political, economic or other agenda in any shape or form. Our single job and role is to keep people healthy," Henry said.
Vaccines are still free and can be found at all hospitals and pharmacies throughout mid-Missouri. Find vaccination clinics at KOMU.com/vaccine.