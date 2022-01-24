MISSOURI − As emergency departments reach overcrowding, the Missouri Hospital Association and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are urging patients to reserve emergency departments for emergency needs only.
A news release from MHA and DHSS asked patients who are seeking routine care to visit urgent cares or primary care centers, rather than emergency departments.
MHA and DHSS said the recent COVID-19 surge has led to an overwhelming demand. Hospitals see a high volume during the winter months already, and approximately 3,800 inpatient beds currently filled across the state.
“Chest pain, stroke symptoms, physical trauma or severe illness absolutely require emergency care,” Jon D. Doolittle, president and CEO of MHA, said. “Hospitals EDs are designed to treat this type of care. Unfortunately, the patient surge — from demand for COVID-19 testing and care, as well as other normal seasonal increases in hospital utilization — is causing hospital ED waiting rooms to fill up. This creates a bottleneck because every patient must be screened and treated under federal law, regardless of the seriousness of their condition. In an emergency, a patient should always seek ED care.”
MHA and DHSS encourage patients with severe illness or life-threatening condition to continue using emergency resources. But when nonemergency care is added to emergency care, patient triage becomes difficult and wait times increase for all patients, the news release said.
The state encourages those seeking COVID-19 tests to visit one of the state's drive-thru testing locations in Columbia and Jefferson City, order at-home tests from the federal government or order at-home tests from the monthly allotment from DHSS.