COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, hospitals are seeing the number of ICU patients grow as well.
According to the state health department, there are 689 ICU cases across the state, as of Aug. 10. This sets a new high, breaking the previous record of 685, set Dec. 22, 2020.
The dashboard also shows 2,318 people hospitalized with the virus, 50 more than a day earlier, and the highest number in seven months.
Kate Grossman, a critical care physician at Boone Health, said the increase in ICU patients is noticeable and alarming.
"For a few months, I did not have a single COVID patient on my service," Grossman said. "The last few months, seeing patients starting to trickle back in and really start to flow back in. It is disappointing because these are sick patients and when they see me, they're already in trouble."
Grossman also said the majority of her patients were not vaccinated.
"We have three vaccines that are all over 99% effective," Grossman said. "They're proven and effective. However, I do think that masks need to be worn still."
The Columbia City Council failed to pass a mask mandate this past Monday.