MISSOURI- Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents Tuesday.
MOStopsCOVID.com can provide Missouri residents with information regarding the safety of vaccines, research and production processes and when they may be eligible for vaccination.
The website will also offer additional functionality as vaccines become available.
“It’s been remarkable to learn about the work that has been going on for many months now among scientists and researchers, many of whom are right here in Missouri,” Gov. Parson said. “The most important thing we’ve learned about the accelerated development process is that steps have not been eliminated but are instead occurring simultaneously. Safety is not being sacrificed, and it’s important for Missourians to understand this."
The website includes answers to common questions and also clarifies misinformation that citizens may have heard.
Missouri's Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Randall Williams said a COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available in Missouri within four to five weeks. The general population will likely receive the vaccine in April or May, 2021.