JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the release of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator tool on Monday.
Users will be able to register themselves for a vaccine, then be notified when they are eligible to receive the shots.
In a press release, Gov. Parson said the navigator will help people find opportunities to get the vaccine.
"This registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine," Parson said. "This will not only provide support for Missouri citizens but also help our team determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state."
A questionnaire will determine an individual's eligibility based on Missouri's vaccine priority phases.
The navigator will notify users when new phases are opened and when they become eligible. They will then be able to sign up for vaccination events in their area.
Users who have received their first dose of vaccine will also be notified when it is time for their second dose.
The navigator will also be integrated with ShowMeVax, the state's immunization database used by vaccinators.
Vaccinators using the navigator will be able to quickly load information from vaccination events to ShowMeVax.