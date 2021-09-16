BOONE COUNTY - COVID-19 deaths in the United States have increased by 40% in the last two weeks. In Missouri, the death toll reached a high of 11,710 since the pandemic started.
The state reported 2,626 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 15, according to data from The New York Times. Last week on Sept. 7. the same data collection shows 1,842 new COVID-19 cases were reported. That's nearly a 43% increase in cases in the last week.
Missouri's new Health Director Donald Kauerauf has a goal of getting 80% of the state fully vaccinated. The state's data shows 52.9% of the population has started the vaccination process.
While half the state received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, cases are on the rise again with an increase in hospitalizations. In a media conference with reporters, Kauerauf explained his new role as director is to reshape the message of vaccine efforts.
"It's not about the mandate for us [public health officials] as it is to make sure we are getting the right information out," Kauerauf said. "I don't want to get into the mandate piece, that's not a public health decision, that's a political decision."
A large group of positive cases currently in the state are in the younger age group demographic. Missourians aged 12-17 have the lowest vaccination rates in the state, with 33.4% completing vaccination. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is still seeking full approval from the FDA on use for this age group.
"It's important that children get vaccinated," Kauerauf said. "We believe that vaccinations work, we believe children getting vaccinated is safe and that will protect them in their schools and gives them a better chance of staying in-person learning this year."
During the conference with reporters, the health director explained public health efforts should not interfere with politics. One main goal to tackle COVID-19 in Missouri is to work closely with schools and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"We are seeing a disproportionate number of infections among adolescents," Kauerauf said. "Kids need to stay in the classroom and we are working on some material now that we think will help schools provide clearer information [about the vaccine] so we can get away from some of this confusion."
Missouri hospitals are also seeing an increase in the number of patients admitted for COVID-19. The state's data, while on a three day delay, reports 1,922 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri are currently hospitalized. Twenty-six percent of those cases are in the ICU of hospitals.
As of Thursday, MU Health Care in Columbia is reporting 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 14 of those cases in the ICU. A few weeks ago in August, the hospitalized COVID-19 cases reached just above 100.
"The unvaccinated are the ones in the hospitals," Kauerauf said. "The unvaccinated ones are the ones that are disproportionately dying because of COVID. As public health officials we need to be smarter about our messages to get people vaccinated."
Gov. Mike Parson appointed Donald Kauerauf as health director in July after the resignation of Dr. Randall Williams. Kauerauf was sworn into the office two weeks ago.