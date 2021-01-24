COLUMBIA — Missouri ranks last in the United States for the proportion of residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Missouri has the lowest proportion of the population having received at least one dose of the vaccine compared to the rest of the country. Providers in Missouri have administered just over 317,000 of the 661,400 doses that have been distributed.
BJC HealthCare’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Clay Dunagan said that 25,000 to 30,000 vaccinations per day would be required in order to fully vaccinate between 70 percent and 85 percent of Missouri residents by the end of June. Over the last week, Missouri has been averaging about 11,000 vaccinations per day.
According to CDC, more than 18.5 million individuals in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 3.2 million people having received the full 2-dose regimen.