JEFFERSON CITY - After a sharp increase in testing demand during the omicron surge in December and January, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it has been experiencing a dramatic decline in testing the past several weeks.
Missouri residents who do not already have one of these at-home PCR test kits on hand can still order one for free through March 31 by using the online ordering system. The kits will expire after 6 months.
Testing is not only for those who are symptomatic, but important for periodic surveillance especially when interacting with vulnerable populations and crowds.
For those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, testing is highly recommended, DHSS said. Those who have had significant contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 should also consider being tested.
More testing information can be found on KOMU 8 News's dedicated COVID0-19 vaccine and testing page here.