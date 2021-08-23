COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a COVID-19 testing program for classrooms across Missouri, and one mid-Missouri school is getting involved.
Any school district that is interested can reach out to DHSS to get on board with the screening style testing.
"We are certainly sharing the word about the new opportunity in this new program with school leaders across the state," Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Director of Communications Mallory McGowin said.
There are 12 schools and districts that are already signed up for the program according to DHSS.
McGowin says DHSS will hold webinars this week to spread the word and get more schools involved.
"We really hope school districts and school leaders see the value in a screening program like this," McGowin said.
DHSS has had an antigen testing program since October, but this new system involves a screening element.
A screening process involves getting tested even if you are not showing symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
"This is really taking the notion of screening to the next level," McGowin said.
According to McGowin, the program is aimed to find cases among asymptomatic students and staff members.
Students will be tested at least once per week, with consent from a parent.
"It is really important to stress that this is a consent driven testing program," McGowin said.
The program is aimed to keep students in the classroom and allow them to learn in person throughout the entire school year.
To learn more about Missouri's pooled testing program, join an online webinar or visit the DHSS K-12 screening testing webpage.