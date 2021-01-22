MISSOURI- State Senator Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester)has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet sent Friday afternoon. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden says the senate will stay in session next week, as scheduled.

Koenig said he is self-isolating and only experiencing mild symptoms. He will quarantine at home for the next 10 days. 

Rowden says the Senate is following CDC guidelines related to close contacts and contact tracing recommendations.

"We knew this session would present unprecedented challenges, but we also know that challenges can lead to opportunities," Rowden tweeted.

According to Columbia Missourian reporting, Koenig sponsored Senate Bill 21, which would limit local control of COVID-19 health restrictions.

The Missouri House of Representatives paused session this week after representatives tested positive. House leaders didn't specify how many lawmakers and staffers were ill, but at least two lawmakers tested positive and another is quarantining.

House leaders say they plan to return to work the week of Jan. 25.

The Missouri Capitol will host a rapid testing clinic for potential COVID-19 cases. Chief House Clerk Dana Rademan Miller said Thursday that she hopes to open the testing site within the next couple weeks.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED