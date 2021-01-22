MISSOURI- State Senator Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester)has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet sent Friday afternoon. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden says the senate will stay in session next week, as scheduled.
Koenig said he is self-isolating and only experiencing mild symptoms. He will quarantine at home for the next 10 days.
I am self-isolating after I have tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I am experiencing mild symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at home for the next 10 days. I look forward to fully resuming my duties for the people of St. Louis County soon.— Andrew Koenig (@Koenig4MO) January 22, 2021
Rowden says the Senate is following CDC guidelines related to close contacts and contact tracing recommendations.
"We knew this session would present unprecedented challenges, but we also know that challenges can lead to opportunities," Rowden tweeted.
The Missouri Senate is planning to be in session next week as scheduled. We are following CDC guidance relating to “close contacts” and contact tracing recommendations. #MOLeg 1/3— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) January 22, 2021
According to Columbia Missourian reporting, Koenig sponsored Senate Bill 21, which would limit local control of COVID-19 health restrictions.
The Missouri House of Representatives paused session this week after representatives tested positive. House leaders didn't specify how many lawmakers and staffers were ill, but at least two lawmakers tested positive and another is quarantining.
House leaders say they plan to return to work the week of Jan. 25.
The Missouri Capitol will host a rapid testing clinic for potential COVID-19 cases. Chief House Clerk Dana Rademan Miller said Thursday that she hopes to open the testing site within the next couple weeks.