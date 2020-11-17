JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann will lead the Senate bill aimed to protect Missourians from "frivolous COVID-19 litigation".
The legislation aims to provide:
- Liability protection for health care providers who provide care as necessitated by a declared state of emergency
- Products liability protection for any person who designs, manufactures, labels, sells, distributes, or donated products in direct response to a declared state of emergency
- Premises liability protection for exposure claims related to a declared state of emergency
The bill was filed on Friday, Nov. 13 by Senator Emery in response to Gov. Mike Parson's special session, where he focused on ensuring Missourians would be protected from unnecessary and frivolous claims.
According to a press release, those included in the protections are: health care providers, property owners, businesses, schools and churches.
"As Governor Parson has said, we need a balanced approach in response to this pandemic. This legislation provides common sense protections to safeguard the health and well-being of Missourian's while supporting our state's continued economic recovery," Rep. Wiemann said..
Rep. Wiemann also said Missourian's should not live in fear of frivolous litigation but made it clear the Senate bill does not protect against non-pandemic cases, "like slips and falls due to negligence".