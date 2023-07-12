JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Supreme Court judges heard arguments Wednesday morning from local counties about their right to join a 2020 lawsuit regarding COVID-19 health regulations.
A Cole County judge ruled in November 2021 that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted.
The ruling came after Shannon Robinson, a St. Louis mother, along with two St. Louis companies, sued the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) after it allowed the city and county of St. Louis and other jurisdictions to issue COVID mandates during the peak of lockdown.
In his ruling, Judge Daniel Green said the rules violated the separation of powers principles of the Missouri Constitution because they "place the creation of orders or laws, and enforcement of those laws, into the hands of an unelected official."
After the decision, former Attorney General Eric Schmitt directed health departments and school districts to drop any public health orders or mask mandates, citing Green's ruling.
This, however, left some local health agencies confused about the use of their authority in "extreme circumstances."
St. Louis County, along with Jackson County, Cooper County former health administrator Melanie Hutton, the Cooper County Public Health Center, the Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees and the Jefferson County Health Center Board of Trustees (collectively known as "the counties") moved to intervene in the case to appeal the 2020 decision or to file a motion for a new trial.
However, the circuit court denied the counties' motions to intervene, leading to the local counties' appeal.
On Wednesday morning, Robinson's attorneys, as well as attorneys for the counties, met in court with Missouri Supreme Court judges for a hearing on the counties' rights to intervene in the 2020 case.
The biggest questions both sides argued were if the counties are entitled to intervene and if the DHSS's regulations are consistent with the legal public health framework.
While Robinson's attorneys argued that the counties' appeal lacks validity because the motion to intervene was filed post-trial, the counties responded that the motion was filed timely and met the requirements of intervention.
Neal Perryman, attorney for St. Louis County, took the stand to argue that some Missouri legislation previously granted local health departments the power to issue order within certain limitations.
"House bill 271. 67.265...Legislative body can overrule local health orders if that want to," Perryman said. "It set time limits. During a state of public emergency, they [local health orders] can only be valid for 30 days unless they're reupped by a legislative body."
"The legislature didn't say 'our system under Section 192 in the promenaded under it are wrong... They confirmed it, legislatively," Perryman said.
While Perryman argued the counties have a right to intervene because of the state's interest in maintaining the health and safety of the public during a global pandemic, but Robinson's attorney, Kimberly Mathis, disagreed.
"This court has repeatedly said, in those circumstances, intervening to appeal a judgement because you're unhappy with the judgement or you're unhappy with the consent judgement or unhappy with a settlement is not permitted," Mathis said.
Although the hearing concluded, the Supreme Court's ruling of the appeal will not be decided for several weeks.