Weather Alert

ILZ095>097-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036-041-042-047>051-121245- /O.NEW.KLSX.WC.Y.0002.210212T0600Z-210212T1800Z/ Adams IL-Audrain MO-Boone MO-Brown IL-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Knox MO- Lewis MO-Marion MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-Montgomery MO-Osage MO- Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-Shelby MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, and Quincy 1235 PM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves, making sure all exposed skin is covered. && $$