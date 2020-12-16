JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson held his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday and announced that the state is currently distributing the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers.
The state is expected to receive the second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine next week, along with over 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
During his briefing, Parson thanked Missourians for being vigilant in stopping the spread of the virus during and after Thanksgiving.
"We can see from our data that these actions are making a difference," Parson said. "We are now well past the two-week mark since Thanksgiving, and we are thankful that Missourians did not experience a surge in cases following the holiday."
He explained that although Missouri is still experiencing a high volume of COVID-19 cases, these numbers are stabilizing.
Parson emphasized that even though the COVID-19 vaccine is being implemented across the state, it is still just as important to continue to practice personal responsibility: social distance, wear a mask and limit in-person interactions to under 15 minutes whenever possible.
"The vaccine, needless to say, is exciting news, but we cannot let our guard down," Parson said. "We must continue to practice the things we've been practicing — and not only that, we have to do a better job of it."
Missouri received roughly 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday, and the second shipment will arrive next week. Following the FDA's approval of the Moderna vaccine, Missouri will received roughly 100,000 doses in the first shipment.
The vaccine will be implemented in three phases. Phase 1 has two parts, and Missouri residents in Phase 1A (health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff) are being vaccinated this week.
Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the state plans to move to Phase 1B within the next few weeks. Roughly 3 million Missourians, including high-risk individuals, first responders and essential workers will be vaccinated during Phase 1B.
A complete timeline is still unknown, but Dr. Williams said he hopes to be in Phase 3 by mid-April or May.
Williams said roughly 100 vaccines are currently being developed worldwide, and the federal government is considering six of them, including AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. If more vaccines are approved, Missouri may be able to move through the phases faster.
Across Missouri and nationwide, some people are worried about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. Williams said from a physician's standpoint, the vaccine is safe and he recommends that Missouri residents take it.
He emphasized that the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and would not be approved it if were unsafe.
"The FDA has been doing this for over 100 years... and they use the same process," Williams said.
The vaccine was approved by the scientists at Pfizer, then the internal and external scientists at the FDA. Next, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the FDA both approved it, followed by the state of Missouri, which approved the vaccine for use this weekend.
Williams said that if 100 people get the vaccine, 90 of them will have no side effects. Less than 10 people will have mild side effects, which are more likely to occur after the second dose of the vaccine.
Potential side effects include:
- Fatigue (roughly 4% of people receiving the vaccine)
- Headaches (roughly 2%)
- Muscle aches (roughly 1%)
- Minor chills (roughly 1%).
For more information about the state's vaccine plan, visit MOStopsCOVID.com.
Six Missouri health care locations are currently involved in the state's partnership with Vizient, including SSM Health in St. Louis and Jefferson City, St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MOSAIC Life Care, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, BJC Healthcare and CoxHealth.
On Monday, 117 contracted health care workers will begin working at the six locations. Another 42 employees will start soon.
"We are happy to be getting more staff on the ground, and are hopeful that this will provide some much-needed support for our hospitals," Parson said.
Missouri also received $10.1 million in additional A+ Scholarship funding Wednesday, including $4.9 million in CARES Act funding and $5.2 million in supplemental funding. The scholarship money will be used to provide eligible graduates of A+ certified high schools with scholarships to attend state community colleges, vocational schools and technical schools.