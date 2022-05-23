COLUMBIA − Missouri’s COVID-19 infections are increasing for the first time in months. MU researcher Marc Johnson said his team has been tracking the virus's progress through wastewater.
“In Missouri numbers aren't scary high,” Johnson said. “But they're the highest they've been since early February.”
The Sewershed Surveillance Project has found at least seven different omicron sub-lineages in Missouri’s wastewater within the last month. Johnson said it’s the first time he has seen this much variation at one time within a strain since the pandemic started.
“It's not like during the delta wave when it was just delta and nothing else,” Johnson said. “Omicron has a lot of little sub-lineages.”
He said these omicron variants are all over the state, but particularly in more urban areas. Johnson also said the mutations are slowly taking over because of how the variants are adapting.
“They have extra mutations,” Johnson said. “Particularly in what we call the receptor binding domain.”
That domain is vital for whether a person’s antibodies work or not. Johnson said many of the mutations in the state are ones that are known to cause resistance to some antibodies.
The dominant lineages are currently still BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, with BA.2.12.1 taking over. When you tally the numbers, BA.2.12.1 was 47% of the total this week, up from 22.5% last week. pic.twitter.com/nibVCNHFdd— Marc Johnson (@SolidEvidence) May 22, 2022
“The main take away is that the virus is still here,” Johnson said. “It's still adapting, and it's good to be aware of that.”
Johnson knows this from personal experience, as he recently had COVID-19.
“I went two years and four vaccines without getting infected,” Johnson said. “I just got infected a week and a half ago.”
The surveillance program gets samples of wastewater once or twice per week to test from different communities in Missouri.
“We're sequencing a whole lot of the samples from Missouri, and we get a real sense of all the different little players," he said.
Chung-Ho Lin is a research associate professor with the university’s School of Natural Resources and one of Johnson’s coworkers. Dr. Lin said the sewershed project is racing to stay ahead of the COVID-19 curve.
“Every time there's a new variant, we needed to design a new analytical strategy or new approach to make sure we can catch them,” Lin said.
Johnson said the program reports the results to the state health department within 24 hours of processing the wastewater.
“If there's any spikes, they relay that information to the [state] health department and local health departments,” Johnson said.
He said this information is crucial because of at-home COVID-19 testing.
“It's a little harder to know what's going on now, since everyone's using rapid tests," Johnson said.
Lin agreed with Johnson and said the wastewater surveillance project is more important now than ever.
“The state has eliminated a lot of clinical testing programs,” Lin said. “In order to keep a close eye on the progression of different variants - and also understand whether these viruses are fully controlled - the wastewater right now is basically the only reliable tool available.”
Lin said the project’s ultimate goal is to give Missourian’s peace of mind when it comes to the development of the virus.
“We're not trying to spread the fear,” Lin said. “We want to make sure everyone can have that peace of mind when they're enjoying their normal life."