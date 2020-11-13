University Hospital prepares for more COVID patients

As cases surge in mid-Missouri, MU Health Care is planning ways to manage the strain of more COVID patients. Although the hospital has made assurances to the public, an internal document from Women's and Children's Hospital claims the hospitals continue to suffer from staffing and supply strains.

 Grace Noteboom/Missourian

An internal document from Women's and Children's Hospital states that hospital capacity — for staffing, beds, and supplies — is strained, despite assurances from MU Health Care senior leadership last week.

The memo provided to the Missourian, sent Tuesday and written by Christina Hoff-Vollrath, director of Nursing and Patient Care Operations at Women’s and Children’s Hospital, says the hospital does not have all necessary resources at its disposal.

The hospitals are seeking solutions by reallocating staff and opening up beds in new locations.

