An internal document from Women's and Children's Hospital states that hospital capacity — for staffing, beds, and supplies — is strained, despite assurances from MU Health Care senior leadership last week.
The memo provided to the Missourian, sent Tuesday and written by Christina Hoff-Vollrath, director of Nursing and Patient Care Operations at Women’s and Children’s Hospital, says the hospital does not have all necessary resources at its disposal.
The hospitals are seeking solutions by reallocating staff and opening up beds in new locations.