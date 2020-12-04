JEFFERSON CITY - Sixty-four thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 105,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are scheduled to reach Missouri by Dec. 21, according to state health director Dr. Randall Williams.
Nursing home residents and staff will be first in line followed by the rest of the state's healthcare workers.
The vaccines will be kept in cold storage facilities throughout the state.
"We've been asked not to share the storing sites of the vaccine until it's been delivered," Dr. Williams said Friday.
Ten of those cold storage facilities are in hospitals the state already confirmed will be able to store the Pfizer vaccine. According to the DHSS, the Pfizer vaccine will need to be stored in what are called ultra-low temperature freezer warehouses. This means temperatures of around -112 to -76 degrees Fahrenheit.
Meanwhile, the Moderna vaccine will be stored in low temperature freezer warehouses, which means a temperature of around negative four degrees Fahrenheit.
According to the Capital Region Medical Center's Director of Pharmacy Services, there is one hospital in mid-Missouri that will store the Pfizer vaccine in its cold storage facility. A single tray of the Pfizer vaccine contains 975 doses. One box of the Pfizer vaccine will contain anywhere from one to five trays.
"One tray isn't much bigger than a laptop or tablet," Denny Hamilton said.
Hamilton said the difference in storing temperatures between the two vaccines is most likely a result of "the way the stability of each product was studied."
He also said receiving vaccines in the state is a good start, but only the first step.
"Vaccines don't save lives, but vaccinations do," Hamilton said. "Having a vaccine in a vile alone will not save anyone, people will have to get vaccinated in their arm to make it effective."