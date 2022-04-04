MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has launched an updated COVID-19 dashboard, after the state transitioned to an "endemic" response on Friday.
An endemic refers to the constant presence of a disease within a population or geographic area, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Disease spread during an endemic is predictable, rather than in a pandemic stage, when spread is exponential and cannot be contained.
Influenza and the four human coronaviruses that cause the common cold are considered endemic. Vaccines and acquired immunity to these viruses limit deaths and allow Americans to generally go about their daily lives, even during high cold and flu seasons.
Neither the CDC nor the World Health Organization have declared an endemic for COVID-19.
Missouri's transition means that DHSS will no longer provide daily updates on vaccinations, testing and positivity rates. The state will also stop reporting individual case data on a county-by-county basis.
Instead, the dashboard will be updated every Friday with information about the seven-day case and death rates, hospitalizations and variants. Vaccination data can be found on the CDC dashboard.
The dashboard features interactive maps and charts with weekly and cumulative data, including specific case statistics on the regional and county levels. County data is also provided by the CDC, while regional data comes from the Missouri Hospital Association.
During a news conference on March 30, Gov. Mike Parson said the state would focus more on “regional and community level trends, while focusing less on individual case-based data.”
“We want to be clear that this does not mean that COVID is no longer present or that future spikes will not occur,” Parson said. “However, from the knowledge we have gained and the tools we have acquired over the past two years, the threats this virus poses has significantly diminished.”
A downturn in cases
Missouri's COVID-19 cases spiked in January, with a record high of 92,264 cases during the week of January 9. The highest number of deaths in one week was recorded in late 2020, with 605 deaths in the week of Nov. 22, 2020, alone.
Hospitalizations also reached an all-time high in January, with 3,948 Missourians hospitalized on January 19. As of March 30, 477 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state and the seven-day case rate was 1,131. The state recorded just one death due to COVID-19 during the week of March 27.
The state has also stopped its universal contact tracing and case investigation program, while the Columbia/Boone County health department told KOMU on March 30 that future COVID-19 health ordinances are unlikely.
Missouri is the fifth state to make the shift to an endemic response, following California, Utah, New Jersey and Arizona.
For more information about the state's updated COVID-19 response, visit the health department's website.