COLUMBIA - Missouri released a new plan Monday which allocates vaccine doses to about 30 hospitals, rather than the nearly 1,200 sites that were originally distributing vaccines.
The new plan relies on hospitals and public health departments to coordinate with their communities.
"Hospitals and public health departments can set up the events, do all of the community outreach, schedule those individuals into the program..." MHA Spokesperson Dave Dillon said. "They can more accurately fill out the paperwork and do all the other aspects of this in an organized way. That wasn't something that was as easily done at scale before this announcement."
Missouri receives approximately 76,000 doses every week from the federal government. The state will commit about 53% of weekly allocations to the selected hospitals and about 23% will be devoted to mass vaccination clinics in partnership with local vaccination implementation teams and the Missouri National Guard.
Local public health agencies will receive about 8% of the allocations, and another 8% will be received by federally qualified health centers. The remaining 8% will go to any other enrolled providers who have requested the vaccine.
MU Health Care will receive about 4,000 doses this week to those in Phase 1B, Tier 2, according to a statement sent Monday. Another round of doses is expected during the week of Feb. 15.
It's based on the state's two groups - Group A and Group B - which will receive the doses on a bi-weekly basis.
"We have received about 5,000 survey submissions since yesterday [Monday]," MU Health Care Media Specialist Eric Maze said. "In all, we have received more than 40,000 and counting."
Maze said residents in the eligible tier will get an invitation, starting Tuesday, to make their appointment to receive a vaccine. MU Health Care will administer half of the doses on Thursday, Feb. 4, and the other half on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Those arriving for their appointments will enter on the east side of the football stadium, located at 600 East Stadium Boulevard.