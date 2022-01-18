COLUMBIA -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he is in the process of filing lawsuits against school districts who have reinstated mask mandates.
This comes as both Columbia Public Schools and Jefferson City School District reinstated their mask mandates Tuesday. Both mandates were announced on Jan. 13, following a spike in omicron cases at schools.
Schmitt said mask mandates are "not supported by the law or by science." He said the Attorney General’s Office will be bringing action against the non-compliant school districts later this week.
“The forced masking of school kids is illegal. They're ineffective. And it's just wrong. Parents should be able to make these decisions,” Schmitt said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks are effective at reducing the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 when worn correctly and consistently.
The CDC's website says, “Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.”
Schmitt said masking should be a decision that is left up to families.
“COVID is with us and we just got to give people the information, allow them to make their own decisions,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt tweeted that the "Calvary [sic] was coming." When asked what that meant during an interview with KOMU 8 News Tuesday morning, he said the cavalry was the Attorney General's Office.
"That's our office. My job is to represent the people, the state. And we've sent cease and desist letters," Schmitt said. "We've given people fair notice that these actions are illegal. And my job as attorney general now, [is] to bring action, to bring lawsuits to protect the people's rights."
The Columbia Board of Education voted in December to remove the mask requirements from district buildings when students returned to the classroom on Jan. 4.
The district said the removal of the mask mandate was due to the increased vaccine availability, not due to Schmitt's lawsuit against the district and his ongoing demands to remove mask mandates. He dropped the lawsuit after the board voted to rescind the mask mandate.
Katherine Cox-Littrell is a junior at Rock Bridge High School. She participated in the walkouts last week, in hopes of reinstating a mask mandate. She said she was initially really excited when she found out the mandate was returning.
“That excitement kind of dwindled since, especially at Rock Bridge, but at all three high schools, we're seeing a lot of people not wearing masks,” Cox-Littrell said.
She said the temporary, two-week mandate is not enough.
“Two weeks is going to do very little to slow the spread in the long run, especially as we approach spring break,” she said. “We're still at the height of both COVID and flu season. And so really, two weeks, I feel like was just a little thing to kind of get us to shut up for a bit.”
She said students plan to show up to the Columbia Board of Education meeting on Jan. 20 and will continue the walkout protests if a permanent mask mandate is not reinstated.
Cox-Littrell's classmate, Meena Cullity, also participated in the walkouts. She said she is upset about students not wearing masks.
“I know it's like probably really hard for schools right now. They're fighting us and they're fighting the lawsuits,” Cullity said. “We really need to just work on getting people not sick, and the mask helps that, like I don't understand why people think that it doesn't.”
According to CPS, masks must be worn inside all school and district buildings, as well as school buses, regardless of vaccination status. JCSD said a mask must be worn in any instance when social distancing of at least 3 feet cannot be maintained.
The CPS mandate is set to end on Friday, Feb. 4. JCSD has not announced an end date, saying on its website that the mandate will remain in effect until further notice.
Springfield Public Schools, the state's largest school district, announced Tuesday it would close for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 absences. It will not go virtual during this time. The district also implemented a mask mandate last week for staff and visitors.
KOMU 8 News has reached out to CPS and JCSD for comment and is waiting on a response.