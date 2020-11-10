JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Board of Education will host a Zoom meeting Tuesday on whether or not to withdraw Amendment 5.
Instead of taking 60 semester hours of college credit to earn a substitute license, those interested are allowed to take 20 hours of department approved online training.
This route of earning a substitute certificate will remain in effect until Feb. 28, 2021.
The board said training includes:
- Classroom management
- Professionalism
- Lesson plan design
- Student engagement
- Working with at-risk students
Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Educator Quality Paul Katnik said that the need for substitute teachers were already high before the pandemic; now it’s even higher.
Katnik explained that schools across Missouri reached out to the board to think of ways to get more subs in the schools.
He also said that the goal is to have this opportunity reach different audiences who are less at risk of catching the virus.
“We were trying to appeal to a different crowd than what we had before. Which these now can be younger folks in their twenties, who are lower risk in terms of the pandemic, but may not have the semester hours. So now we can get those folks in,” Katnik said. “We’re also seeing it appeal to people in the community that the schools already know, and know that would be a great sub. Now they can say, ‘Hey now we have a way for you to do that.’”
Katnik said that the board is hesitant on making the amendment permanent because there isn’t much data to reflect the success of the online training is.
“I think we’re able to see the impact of about 4% of all the people who’ve been trained. Because you can see it takes a while for them to get done, get out, get certified, and start working,"Katnik said. "Then we have to study how are they doing in schools, so we just see a very small bit a data coming in right now. We don’t have a lot of data to point to and say, ‘This is great,’ you don’t want to make something permanent until you know for sure."
Dani Becton, a teacher in Jefferson City, said the need for substitute teachers are high because other teachers are pulled out of their classroom to help.
“You have other teachers that have to be pulled from their classes, such as maybe special teachers which are like music, art, or gym. Then you also have reading specialists that would have to get pulled which kind of takes away from students who need the extra help,” Becton said.
On the other hand, Katnik said half of the public are in favor of Amendment 5 because of staffing issues, but the other half has concerns.
“The other side is permanent. Let’s make sure we’re really careful of putting people in front of students who are really ready to be a sub. Let’s be cautious and study before it’s permanent. There’s two sides and they’re both right, so we’re really being careful on this”, Katnik said.
Out of the 2,700 enrolled, only 650 people are working as subs right now.