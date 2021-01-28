COLE COUNTY- Cole County, in conjunction with the Missouri National Guard, will host a mass vaccination clinic next week for those in Phase 1B-Tier 2.
The event will be held on Feb. 5 at The Linc in Jefferson City.
County Commissioner Sam Bushman said they will have approximately 2,000 doses to dispense.
Those in Phase 1B-Tier 2 include those are an increased risk for severe illness, including individuals aged 65 and older and any adult with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, or intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as down syndrome, heart conditions, a weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or Type 2 diabetes.
The Cole County Health Department had a survey for those interested in receiving vaccine information. Approximately 6,000 residents signed up for the survey. The health department is currently scheduling those who filled out the survey and are eligible for vaccination.
If you did not complete the survey, the health department asks to please not call them to be added, until you have first called your primary care physician.
The vaccine is in limited supply, and the health department says they are "working diligently to get as many people scheduled to receive the vaccine as they can."
If you have an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you must fill out and bring a consent form.